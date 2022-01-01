Grilled chicken in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
More about The Egg Bistro
Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.99
Grilled Chicken Philly$10.99
Grilled marinated chicken, American cheese and sautéed onions.
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
Original Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Kaiser roll with your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.
BBQ Chicken Sandwich-Grilled$10.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese & beer battered onion rings. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with french fries.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken$8.50
served with fresh vegetables
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled 8-Spice Chicken$17.00
Two Boneless Breasts topped with Garlic Herb Butter. Served with Garlic Bread & Two Sides
More about Kelly's Tavern
De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$12.00
Grilled Chicken Sandwich$10.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauceicken served
More about Bay Local Eatery
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Add Grilled Chicken$6.00
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Pourfavor Coffee Shop image

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Manok (Grilled chicken sandwich)$8.00
This is a delicious Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a Puerto Rican bread, swiss cheese, tomato and chipotle aioli. Served with potato chips.
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Chicken Club$12.00
More about Harvest
Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge image

 

Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge

1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Parrilla Pollo (Grilled Chicken)$16.48
Grilled Chicken (Plato)$16.48
More about Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Caesar$12.99
Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
Grilled Chicken Philly$10.99
Grilled marinated chicken, American cheese and sautéed onions.
More about Brother's Pizza
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Chicken Pita$11.99
Grilled sliced chicken breast, lettuce, tomato and Parmesan pepper
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

