Grilled chicken in Virginia Beach

SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD
|$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Kids Grilled Chicken Breast
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
|Grilled Chicken Caesar
|$12.99
|Grilled Chicken Philly
|$10.99
Grilled marinated chicken, American cheese and sautéed onions.
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Buffalo Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast smothered in buffalo sauce & served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Topped with our homemade ranch, lettuce & tomato. Served with french fries.
|Original Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
Grilled Chicken Breast on a toasted Kaiser roll with your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.
|BBQ Chicken Sandwich-Grilled
|$10.99
A grilled chicken breast smothered in BBQ sauce, topped with cheddar cheese & beer battered onion rings. Served on a toasted Kaiser roll. Served with french fries.
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Kids Grilled Chicken
|$8.50
served with fresh vegetables
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Grilled 8-Spice Chicken
|$17.00
Two Boneless Breasts topped with Garlic Herb Butter. Served with Garlic Bread & Two Sides
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Chicken Sandwich
|$12.00
FRENCH FRIES
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Add Grilled Chicken
|$6.00
Pourfavor Coffee Shop
5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach
|Manok (Grilled chicken sandwich)
|$8.00
This is a delicious Grilled chicken breast sandwich on a Puerto Rican bread, swiss cheese, tomato and chipotle aioli. Served with potato chips.
Pal Carajo Arepa Lounge
1642 Pleasure House Rd Ste 108, Virginia Beach
|Parrilla Pollo (Grilled Chicken)
|$16.48
|Grilled Chicken (Plato)
|$16.48
