Grilled chicken salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
More about Brothers Pizza
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauceicken served
More about Bay Local Eatery
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
More about Brother's Pizza

