Grilled chicken salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve grilled chicken salad
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD
|$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Marinated Chicken Salad
|$12.99
Fresh cut lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, green peppers, and shredded cheddar, and choice of dressing.
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|ASIAN GRILLED CHICKEN SKEWER SALAD
|$14.99
Citrus teriyaki marinated chargrilled chicken served with mixed greens, carrots, cucumbers and aruguls tossed in our house dressing with a side of Cajun aioli and Crazy Asian dipping sauce