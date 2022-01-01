Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Grits in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve grits

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHEESE GRITS$4.99
More about Bay Local Eatery
Consumer pic

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Shrimp&Grits$14.00
More about Clayton's Counter
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Stone Ground Grits$2.99
Bennie & the Grits Benedict$14.99
Stone ground grit cakes
mixed with a blend of
three cheeses, sausage
and fried golden brown.
Topped with cajun grilled
shrimp, smoked surry
sausage, onions, roasted
red peppers, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce
More about The Egg Bistro
Item pic

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$15.00
Stone ground cheddar grits topped with 6 butterflied shrimp, bacon bits, and green onion in a tomato cream sauce
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Item pic

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp 'N Grits$23.00
Half pound of shrimp | Shallots | Tomatoes | Chorizo | Kale | Garlic gouda | Black cheddar grits
Pan sauce
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp & Grits$14.99
Stone Ground Grits$2.99
Bennie & the Grits Benedict$14.99
Stone ground grit cakes
mixed with a blend of
three cheeses, sausage
and fried golden brown.
Topped with cajun grilled
shrimp, smoked surry
sausage, onions, roasted
red peppers, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
CHEESE GRITS$4.99
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sauteed Shrimp & Grits$26.00
Fried grit cake, surry sausage, roasted red peppers, basil, old bay butter
More about Eurasia
Item pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
LOADED GOUDA GRITS$12.99
Smoked Gouda cheese grits topped w/crumbled Applewood smoked bacon, chopped sausage, diced ham, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, chopped jalapeño, two over medium farm eggs
GRITS$2.25
More about Citrus
c6193773-7287-4664-92e7-0940b631bbd6 image

SEAFOOD

Lil Bit Nola

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp & Grits$23.95
All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Cheesy stone-ground grits, jumbo shrimp, Cajun scampi butter, blistered tomatoes and andouille sausage.
Grits$6.95
A side of our stone ground white cheddar grits
More about Lil Bit Nola
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Grits$4.00
Shrimp and Grits$17.00
Seasoned Shrimp / Stone Grits / Edward’s Sausage / Bacon /
Stewed Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Shrimp & Grits$18.99
Pan seared shrimp, Andouille sausage, green onions, red peppers, grape tomatoes over cheese grits, herbed crostini
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

Map

