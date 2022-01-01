Grits in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve grits
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|CHEESE GRITS
|$4.99
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Shrimp&Grits
|$14.00
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|Stone Ground Grits
|$2.99
|Bennie & the Grits Benedict
|$14.99
Stone ground grit cakes
mixed with a blend of
three cheeses, sausage
and fried golden brown.
Topped with cajun grilled
shrimp, smoked surry
sausage, onions, roasted
red peppers, two poached
eggs and hollandaise sauce
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Shrimp & Grits
|$15.00
Stone ground cheddar grits topped with 6 butterflied shrimp, bacon bits, and green onion in a tomato cream sauce
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Shrimp 'N Grits
|$23.00
Half pound of shrimp | Shallots | Tomatoes | Chorizo | Kale | Garlic gouda | Black cheddar grits
Pan sauce
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Sauteed Shrimp & Grits
|$26.00
Fried grit cake, surry sausage, roasted red peppers, basil, old bay butter
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|LOADED GOUDA GRITS
|$12.99
Smoked Gouda cheese grits topped w/crumbled Applewood smoked bacon, chopped sausage, diced ham, sautéed onions, roasted red peppers, chopped jalapeño, two over medium farm eggs
|GRITS
|$2.25
SEAFOOD
Lil Bit Nola
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach
|Shrimp & Grits
|$23.95
All entrees served with house-made cornbread. Cheesy stone-ground grits, jumbo shrimp, Cajun scampi butter, blistered tomatoes and andouille sausage.
|Grits
|$6.95
A side of our stone ground white cheddar grits
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Grits
|$4.00
|Shrimp and Grits
|$17.00
Seasoned Shrimp / Stone Grits / Edward’s Sausage / Bacon /
Stewed Tomatoes / Cheddar Cheese