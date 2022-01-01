Hummus in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve hummus
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|HUMMUS DELI 2/5LB
|$19.00
2/5 LBS
|App Hummus Dip
|$6.99
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and sea salt. Served with a touch of olive oil and side of tomatoes, pickles, and pita bread.
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|HUMMUS DELI 2/5LB
|$19.00
2/5 LBS
|App Hummus Dip
|$6.99
A creamy blend of chickpeas, tahini, garlic, lemon juice and sea salt. Served with a touch of olive oil and side of tomatoes, pickles, and pita bread.