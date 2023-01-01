Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Ice cream cake in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve ice cream cake

Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Town Center

4485 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Ice Cream Cookie$6.25
More about Gelati Celesti - Town Center
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Hilltop

754 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Birthday Cake Ice Cream Cookie$6.65
More about Gelati Celesti - Hilltop

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Clam Chowder

Chocolate Chip Cookies

Chicken Sandwiches

Ravioli

Chicken Salad

Peanut Butter Cookies

Waffles

Shawarma Wraps

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (77 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (35 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (2 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.5 (281 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (30 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (5 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (12 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (20 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (306 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (705 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.5 (428 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (1002 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (287 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (380 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston