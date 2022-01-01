Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Kale salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve kale salad

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHOPPED KALE & ARUGULA CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Chopped kale, dried cranberries, carrots and arugula, tossed with our house caesar dressing topped with house-made herb croutons
More about Bay Local Eatery
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr image

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Kale Salad$15.00
Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | Goat Cheese | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Red Onion | Fresh Strawberry | Avocado | Raspberry Balsamic
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
KALE & ARUGULA CAESAR SALAD$13.99
Chopped kale, dried cranberries, carrots and arugula, tossed with our house caesar dressing topped with house-made herb croutons
More about Bay Local Eatery
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Kale & Quinoa Salad$12.00
Kale, Quinoa, Roasted Sweet Potatoes, Nuts, Shallots, Raisins, Carrots, Radish, Citrus Vinaigrette.
More about Harvest

