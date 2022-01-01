Kale salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve kale salad
More about Bay Local Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|CHOPPED KALE & ARUGULA CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
Chopped kale, dried cranberries, carrots and arugula, tossed with our house caesar dressing topped with house-made herb croutons
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Kale Salad
|$15.00
Oat Clusters | Dried Cherries | Goat Cheese | Hickory Smoked Almonds | Red Onion | Fresh Strawberry | Avocado | Raspberry Balsamic
More about Bay Local Eatery
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|KALE & ARUGULA CAESAR SALAD
|$13.99
Chopped kale, dried cranberries, carrots and arugula, tossed with our house caesar dressing topped with house-made herb croutons