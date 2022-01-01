Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Lamb gyros in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Lamb Gyros
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve lamb gyros
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
LAMB GYRO
$11.99
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
The Pizza Box
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Greek Lamb Gyro W/ Fries
$7.99
More about The Pizza Box
