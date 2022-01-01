Lamb shanks in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve lamb shanks
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Braised Lamb Shank
|$27.00
Confit tomatoes, lamb jus, boursin couscous, pine nuts
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|LAMB SHANK W/CURRY SAUCE BIB 6/cs
|$39.00
6/cs
|Lamb Shank Platter
|$22.00
A braised bone-in lamb shank topped with our own flavorful curry vegetable sauce and served with our hearty bulgur wheat pilaf. **May substitute Bulgur pilaf for basmati rice as a Gluten Free option
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Lamb Shank Platter
|$22.00
A braised bone-in lamb shank topped with our own flavorful curry vegetable sauce and served with our hearty bulgur wheat pilaf. **May substitute Bulgur pilaf for basmati rice as a Gluten Free option