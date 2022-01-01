Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Lamb shanks in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve lamb shanks

Eurasia image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Braised Lamb Shank$27.00
Confit tomatoes, lamb jus, boursin couscous, pine nuts
More about Eurasia
Item pic

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
LAMB SHANK W/CURRY SAUCE BIB 6/cs$39.00
6/cs
Lamb Shank Platter$22.00
A braised bone-in lamb shank topped with our own flavorful curry vegetable sauce and served with our hearty bulgur wheat pilaf. **May substitute Bulgur pilaf for basmati rice as a Gluten Free option
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Item pic

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Lamb Shank Platter$22.00
A braised bone-in lamb shank topped with our own flavorful curry vegetable sauce and served with our hearty bulgur wheat pilaf. **May substitute Bulgur pilaf for basmati rice as a Gluten Free option
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

