Mahi mahi in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES
De Rican Chef Restaurant
3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach
|Dorado (mahi)
|$18.00
More about Lucky Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Mahi Dinner
|$19.99
Blackened, Grilled, Broiled, Bronzed or Fried.
|Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Mahi)
|$17.99
Grilled or blackened Mahi served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
|Blackened Mahi Quesadilla
|$15.99
Fresh, lightly blackened Mahi, mixed cheese, crispy bacon, black bean corn salsa and scallions.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Mahi Bites
|$5.99
|Mahi Bites
|$10.99