Mahi mahi in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mahi mahi

De Rican Chef Restaurant image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES

De Rican Chef Restaurant

3208 Holland road 105, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (1170 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Dorado (mahi)$18.00
More about De Rican Chef Restaurant
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Mahi Dinner$19.99
Blackened, Grilled, Broiled, Bronzed or Fried.
Barb's Fresh Catch Bowl (Mahi)$17.99
Grilled or blackened Mahi served over red beans and rice, mixed cheeses, lettuce, cabbage, black bean corn salsa, and cilantro lime crema.
Blackened Mahi Quesadilla$15.99
Fresh, lightly blackened Mahi, mixed cheese, crispy bacon, black bean corn salsa and scallions.
More about Lucky Oyster
Big Woody's Bar & Grill image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mahi Bites$5.99
Mahi Bites$10.99
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mahi$16.00
Blackened fresh mahi, roasted potato and shoepeg corn skillet potatoes,
sautéed broccolini, rémoulade drizzle
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

