Mixed green salad in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Mixed Green Salad
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mixed green salad
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.6
(945 reviews)
Full Mixed Greens Salad
$12.00
More about Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.5
(509 reviews)
Mixed Green Salad with Balsamic Glaze
$3.00
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
