Mushroom burgers in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mushroom burgers

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
MUSHROOM BURGER$14.99
Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Burger$14.00
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, and bourbon glaze.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$11.99
They just go together. Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mushroom Burger$13.99
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
Restaurant banner

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Mushroom Swiss Burger$18.00
fire-grilled beef patty, lettuce, tomato, sauteed mixed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Swiss cheese
More about Cobalt Grille

