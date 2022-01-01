Mushroom burgers in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve mushroom burgers
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|MUSHROOM BURGER
|$14.99
Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Bourbon Mushroom & Onion Burger
|$14.00
Your choice of 8 oz. Angus beef or 6 oz. Bison beef with sautéed mushrooms, caramelized onions, Gruyere cheese, and bourbon glaze.
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|MUSHROOM BURGER
|$14.99
Char-grilled burger topped with mushrooms, grilled onions and Swiss
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Mushroom Swiss Burger
|$11.99
They just go together. Sauteed mushrooms, Swiss cheese, romaine lettuce, tomato and red onion.
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Mushroom Burger
|$13.99
Half pound Angus burger topped with American cheese, grilled mushrooms, lettuce, tomato & onion on a toasted bun