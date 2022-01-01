Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Omelettes in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve omelettes

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Country Boy Omelette$15.00
Cheese Omelette topped with fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
WILLIS WHARF OMELETTE$15.99
House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan
LIGHT TOWER OMELETTE$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise
QUATTRO FROMMAGE OMELETTE$11.99
Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise
More about Bay Local Eatery
Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
CREATE OMELETTE$10.99
Pick 2 each additional item add .75cents
Bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese, provolone, Swiss, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Fresh pico de gallo
Extra items $1 each: jalapeños, feta, spinach, pepper jack cheese
Extra items $1.25 each: Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, smoked Gouda, goat cheese
CRAB OMELETTE$15.99
Jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomatoes, bacon & spinach
SPANISH OMELETTE$12.99
Bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers, American cheese and fresh pico de gallo
More about Citrus

