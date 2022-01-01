Omelettes in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve omelettes
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Country Boy Omelette
|$15.00
Cheese Omelette topped with fried chicken smothered in sausage gravy
More about Bay Local Eatery
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|WILLIS WHARF OMELETTE
|$15.99
House Rockefeller mix folded into an omelet and served with hollandaise, topped with fried oysters, bacon and Parmesan
|LIGHT TOWER OMELETTE
|$15.99
Shrimp, crab meat and cheddar cheese, topped with hollandaise
|QUATTRO FROMMAGE OMELETTE
|$11.99
Four Cheeses - Swiss, American, provolone, and cheddar topped with hollandaise
More about Citrus
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|CREATE OMELETTE
|$10.99
Pick 2 each additional item add .75cents
Bacon, sausage, ham, American cheese, provolone, Swiss, cheddar jack, green peppers, onions, mushrooms, tomatoes, Fresh pico de gallo
Extra items $1 each: jalapeños, feta, spinach, pepper jack cheese
Extra items $1.25 each: Turkey sausage, turkey bacon, smoked Gouda, goat cheese
|CRAB OMELETTE
|$15.99
Jumbo lump crab meat, provolone, tomatoes, bacon & spinach
|SPANISH OMELETTE
|$12.99
Bacon, tomato, onion, green peppers, American cheese and fresh pico de gallo