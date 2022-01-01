Pancakes in Virginia Beach

The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Whipped Cream Smiley Pancake
Pancakes$10.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Infused Pancakes$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about The Egg Bistro
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Kid Whipped Cream Smiley Pancake
Infused Pancakes$12.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes infused with your choice of one of the following: blueberries, strawberries, bananas, pecans, chocolate chips or oreo pieces. Topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Pancakes$10.99
Two large buttermilk pancakes topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
BUTTERMILK PANCAKES$12.99
(3) Made from scratch and stacked high with your choice of one topping: Oreos, chocolate chips, pecans, blueberries, bananas, granola or coconut. Served with your choice of bacon, smoky sausage links or fresh fruit
More about Bay Local Eatery
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Pancake Meal$14.00
More about Harvest

