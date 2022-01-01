Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Paninis in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve paninis

Item pic

 

Pourfavor Coffee Shop

5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Bacon Ranch Panini$8.00
TBR is our Turkey, Bacon, Ranch panini. Served with potato chips
Chicken Pesto Panini$8.00
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Brie Panini$14.00
Oven roasted turkey, Brie Cheese, raspberry preserves and sliced apples on sourdough bread served with pasta salad and baby balsamic greens
Chicken Panini$14.00
Grilled chicken, Applewood smoked bacon, Wisconsin cheddar cheese pressed on a
Tribeca bakery baguette, lettuce, tomato and Bistro sauce,
served with pasta salad and baby balsamic greens
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Calamari

Fajitas

Chili

Sorbet

Pierogies

Pulled Pork Sandwiches

Baby Back Ribs

Salad Rolls

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston