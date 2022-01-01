Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Pastries in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Pastries
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pastries
Pourfavor Coffee Shop
5705 Lynnhaven Pkwy Suite 108, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Guava Pastry
$4.00
More about Pourfavor Coffee Shop
Pleasure House Brewing
2032 Pleasure House Road, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.5
(322 reviews)
Via Lactae Pastry Stout (Cans)
$0.00
More about Pleasure House Brewing
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Chicken Parmesan
Country Fried Steaks
American Subs
Tomato Basil Soup
Garlic Bread
Shrimp Wraps
Spinach Salad
Chocolate Cake
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(61 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(28 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(27 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(17 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(10 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(7 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(249 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(6 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(15 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(273 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(547 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(351 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(876 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(222 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston