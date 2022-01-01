Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Patty melts in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve patty melts

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
PITA PATTY MELT$14.99
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, American, Swiss and arugula
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Patty Melt$11.99
Our ½ lb. Angus burger & grilled onions sandwiched between American cheese & 2 slices of white bread & grilled with our garlic butter until perfectly toasty. Add your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
PITA " PATTY MELT"$14.99
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, American, Swiss and arugula
More about Bay Local Eatery

