Patty melts in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve patty melts
More about Bay Local Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|PITA PATTY MELT
|$14.99
Grilled onions, mushrooms, bacon, American, Swiss and arugula
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Patty Melt
|$11.99
Our ½ lb. Angus burger & grilled onions sandwiched between American cheese & 2 slices of white bread & grilled with our garlic butter until perfectly toasty. Add your choice of toppings. Served with french fries.