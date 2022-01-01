Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Pecan pies in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Pecan Pies
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pecan pies
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steinhilber's
653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach
Avg 4.4
(1502 reviews)
Pecan Pie
$13.00
Personal size pie, served warm. A Steinhilber's classic!
More about Steinhilber's
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Bourbon Pecan pie
$7.50
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
