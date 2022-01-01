Pork ribs in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pork ribs
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd suite 2242, Virginia Beach
|Pork Rib & Black Bean Soup
|$5.75
chunks of slow roasted jerk ribs and pork with stewed black beans and a green onion chili relish garnish
VIRGINIA BEACH - Redwood Smoke Shack
2476 Nimmo Pkwy #126, Virginia Beach
|.Pork Ribs, St. Louis Cut
|$10.00
1/2 lb. Sold by 1/2 lb. increments. If you'd like more please increase the quantity accordingly. 1/2 lb. ≈ 2-3 bones
Dry rubbed & smoked over hickory & oak for up to 4 hrs. Voted best ribs in Hampton Roads by Virginia Pilot.