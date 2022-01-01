Pudding in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pudding

Bread Pudding image

SEAFOOD

Lil Bit Nola

4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach

Avg 4 (240 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Bread Pudding$9.95
Fresh NOLA bread cubed, soaked in cream, topped with house-made whipped cream and drizzled with spiced rum caramel.
More about Lil Bit Nola

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Fried Rice

Chopped Salad

French Toast

Boneless Wings

Chicken Tenders

Nachos

Chimichangas

Waffles

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston