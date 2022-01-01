Pudding in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Pudding
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pudding
SEAFOOD
Lil Bit Nola
4878 Princess Anne Road Suite 103, Virginia Beach
Avg 4
(240 reviews)
Bread Pudding
$9.95
Fresh NOLA bread cubed, soaked in cream, topped with house-made whipped cream and drizzled with spiced rum caramel.
More about Lil Bit Nola
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Fried Rice
Chopped Salad
French Toast
Boneless Wings
Chicken Tenders
Nachos
Chimichangas
Waffles
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(33 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(16 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(13 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 3.9
(7 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(6 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.5
(6 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(3 restaurants)
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(171 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.7
(9 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.5
(5 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(11 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(183 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(325 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(197 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(491 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(146 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston