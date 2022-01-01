Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pulled pork sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches

Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
House Braised Pulled Pork Sandwich$16.00
House made BBQ Pork Sandwich / House Slaw / Pickles / Onions / Brioche Bun / Home Fries
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Item pic

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich$8.99
A B.W. Favorite! Delicious pulled pork BBQ piled high on a toasted bun. Slaw and choice of wing sauce available upon request.
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Pulled Pork Bbq Sandwich W/ Fries$8.99
More about The Pizza Box

