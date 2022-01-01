Pulled pork sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pulled pork sandwiches
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|House Braised Pulled Pork Sandwich
|$16.00
House made BBQ Pork Sandwich / House Slaw / Pickles / Onions / Brioche Bun / Home Fries
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Pulled Pork BBQ Sandwich
|$8.99
A B.W. Favorite! Delicious pulled pork BBQ piled high on a toasted bun. Slaw and choice of wing sauce available upon request.