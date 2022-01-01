Pumpkin pies in Virginia Beach
Gelati Celesti - Town Center
4485 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie
|$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
Gelati Celesti - Hilltop
754 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach
|Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie
|$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?