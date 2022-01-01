Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Pumpkin pies in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve pumpkin pies

Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Town Center

4485 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Town Center
Item pic

 

Gelati Celesti - Hilltop

754 First Colonial Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Pumpkin Gingersnap Pie$32.00
Would it really be the holidays without a slice of this creamy, spiced pumpkiny goodness?
More about Gelati Celesti - Hilltop
Steinhilber's image

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steinhilber's

653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Pumpkin Pie$12.00
More about Steinhilber's

