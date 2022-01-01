Quesadillas in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve quesadillas
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|Quesadilla
|$8.75
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Southwest Chicken Quesadilla
|$13.00
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomatoes, baja seasoning and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with southwest ranch dressing and roasted corn salsa.
More about Pelons Baja Grill
GRILL
Pelons Baja Grill
3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Quesadilla
|$8.75
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
More about Kelly's Tavern
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Kid's Quesadilla
|$5.99
Chicken & Cheese with Salsa & Sour Cream