Quesadillas in Virginia Beach

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.75
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
More about Pelons Baja Grill
FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Southwest Chicken Quesadilla$13.00
Grilled chicken, corn, black beans, tomatoes, baja seasoning and cheddar jack cheese inside a grilled flour tortilla. Served with southwest ranch dressing and roasted corn salsa.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Quesadilla image

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Quesadilla$8.75
Flour tortillas filled with cheddar jack cheese served with salsa fresca, guacamole and sour cream *Shrimp quesadilla served with pepper jack cheese
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Kelly's Tavern image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Kid's Quesadilla$5.99
Chicken & Cheese with Salsa & Sour Cream
More about Kelly's Tavern
Cantina Laredo image

TACOS

Cantina Laredo

4505 Commerce St, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1479 reviews)
Takeout
Quesadilla Steak$13.50
Fire-charred skirt steak, Monterey Jack, green onions and tomato
More about Cantina Laredo

