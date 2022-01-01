Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Get a demo
Red velvet cake in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Red Velvet Cake
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve red velvet cake
The Pizza Box
2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake
$4.99
More about The Pizza Box
Pie-o-neer Pizza - 1170 Amphibious Drive
1170 Amphibious Drive, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Red Velvet Cake
$4.99
More about Pie-o-neer Pizza - 1170 Amphibious Drive
Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach
Reuben
Flan
Grilled Cheese Sandwiches
Chicken Salad Sandwiches
Greek Salad
Pepperoni Pizza
Rice Pudding
Chai Tea
More near Virginia Beach to explore
Norfolk
Avg 4.3
(72 restaurants)
Hampton
Avg 4.6
(31 restaurants)
Chesapeake
Avg 4.3
(29 restaurants)
Portsmouth
Avg 4.2
(21 restaurants)
Suffolk
Avg 4.4
(12 restaurants)
Poquoson
Avg 4.6
(8 restaurants)
Moyock
Avg 4.2
(7 restaurants)
Corolla
No reviews yet
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
More popular cities to explore
Elizabeth City
Avg 4.6
(3 restaurants)
Richmond
Avg 4.4
(270 restaurants)
Greenville
Avg 4.6
(21 restaurants)
California
Avg 3.8
(3 restaurants)
Rocky Mount
Avg 3.7
(9 restaurants)
Salisbury
Avg 4.5
(16 restaurants)
Cincinnati
Avg 4.5
(295 restaurants)
Atlanta
Avg 4.4
(607 restaurants)
Charlotte
Avg 4.4
(386 restaurants)
Los Angeles
Avg 4.4
(944 restaurants)
Milwaukee
Avg 4.5
(263 restaurants)
Portland
Avg 4.5
(340 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
About Toast
For restaurants
Terms of Service
Privacy Statement
Do not sell my
personal information
Made with
in Boston