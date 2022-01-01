Reuben in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve reuben
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|REUBEN
|$15.99
Hot corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
|TURKEY REUBEN
|$14.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Reuben
|$16.00
smoked-brisket, sauerkraut, Clayton's 1000 island, Swiss cheese, rye
SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach
|New York Reuben
|$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Irish Reuben
|$11.50
Grilled corned beef served open-faced on rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted provolone, served with cottage fries
Kelly's Tavern
1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach
|Traditional Reuben
|$14.00
Corned Beef or Pastrami, Sauerkraut & Swiss on Toasted Rye with 1000 Island
|Southern Reuben
|$14.00
Tender Pastrami, Coleslaw & Swiss on Toasted Rye with 1000 Island Dressing
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|New York Reuben
|$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
|Reuben's Rueben
|$14.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, house made corned beef hash, swiss cheese and a hint of sauerkraut. Topped with a drizzle of our house made roasted garlic thousand island aioli.
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|BAY REUBEN
|$15.99
Hot corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|THE TWISTED REUBEN
|$18.99
Corn beef & turkey layered w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island on 3 slices of grilled rye
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Reuben
|$16.00
Our Thinly Sliced Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Marble Rye
Keagan's
244 Market Street, Virginia Beach
|Publican Reuben
|$13.00
|Reuben Egg Rolls
|$10.00
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Cali Reuben
|$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, cole slaw, 1000 Island, spicy brown mustard, grilled sourdough
|Our Reuben
|$14.59
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
|Vegetarian Reuben
|$11.99
Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye