Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Reuben in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve reuben

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
REUBEN$15.99
Hot corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
TURKEY REUBEN$14.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local Eatery
Reuben image

GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Clayton's Counter

1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (1 review)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Reuben$16.00
smoked-brisket, sauerkraut, Clayton's 1000 island, Swiss cheese, rye
More about Clayton's Counter
The Egg Bistro image

SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

2129 General Booth Blvd, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.6 (2984 reviews)
Takeout
New York Reuben$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
More about The Egg Bistro
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Irish Reuben$11.50
Grilled corned beef served open-faced on rye bread, topped with sauerkraut, thousand island dressing, and melted provolone, served with cottage fries
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Traditional Reuben image

 

Kelly's Tavern

1936 Laskin Road #201, Va Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Traditional Reuben$14.00
Corned Beef or Pastrami, Sauerkraut & Swiss on Toasted Rye with 1000 Island
Southern Reuben$14.00
Tender Pastrami, Coleslaw & Swiss on Toasted Rye with 1000 Island Dressing
More about Kelly's Tavern
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
New York Reuben$12.99
Sliced house cooked corned beef
with sauerkraut, swiss cheese and
thousand island dressing. Served
on your choice of white, wheat, rye,
or sourdough
Reuben's Rueben$14.99
Slow roasted corned beef brisket, house made corned beef hash, swiss cheese and a hint of sauerkraut. Topped with a drizzle of our house made roasted garlic thousand island aioli.
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
BAY REUBEN$15.99
Hot corned beef and pastrami, sauerkraut, and a layer of melted Swiss, grilled on marble rye and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
THE TWISTED REUBEN$18.99
Corn beef & turkey layered w/sauerkraut, melted Swiss, & Thousand Island on 3 slices of grilled rye
More about Citrus
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Reuben$16.00
Our Thinly Sliced Corned Beef / Swiss Cheese / Sauerkraut / Russian Dressing / Marble Rye
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Harvest image

 

Harvest

1718 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Reuben$12.00
More about Harvest
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Publican Reuben$13.00
Reuben Egg Rolls$10.00
More about Keagan's
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Cali Reuben$13.99
Turkey, Swiss, cole slaw, 1000 Island, spicy brown mustard, grilled sourdough
Our Reuben$14.59
Corned Beef, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island, grilled rye
Vegetarian Reuben$11.99
Grilled tomato, Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, 1000 island rilled rye
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Hot And Sour Soup

Sweet Potato Fries

French Fries

Octopus

Chorizo Burritos

Chili

Chocolate Brownies

Pork Dumplings

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston