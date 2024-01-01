Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Roti in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Roti
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve roti
Carib Shack
2272 W Great Neck Rd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Roti
$6.50
roti wrap made with ground split peas
More about Carib Shack
Punjabi Rasoi - Virginia Beach - 1830 Kempsville Road
1830 Kempsville Road, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Roti (VG)
$2.99
More about Punjabi Rasoi - Virginia Beach - 1830 Kempsville Road
