Salmon in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve salmon
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Sweet Thai Chili Salmon
|$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca
1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Salmon
|$28.00
Eurasia
960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Atlantic Salmon
|$27.00
Israeli couscous, peas, shaved fennel, basil, lemon pesto
SEAFOOD • STEAKS
Steinhilber's
653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach
|Salmon
|$32.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fingerling potatoes.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Salmon Filet
|$21.00
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach
|Salmon
|$4.00
Farmed. Faroe Island, Norway*
Beachhouse 757
1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Stuffed Salmon w/Crab Meat
|$26.00