Salmon in Virginia Beach

Sweet Thai Chili Salmon image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Sweet Thai Chili Salmon$22.00
(Gluten Free) - 8 oz. fresh salmon pan seared and topped with our sweet thai chili glaze, then finished in our 600+ degree open flame fire deck oven. Served with garden vegetable risotto and roasted asparagus.
Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca image

PIZZA • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Bella Monte Restaurant & Enoteca

1201 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (945 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Grilled Salmon$28.00
Grilled Atlantic Salmon image

 

Eurasia

960 Laskin Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Atlantic Salmon$27.00
Israeli couscous, peas, shaved fennel, basil, lemon pesto
Item pic

SEAFOOD • STEAKS

Steinhilber's

653 Thalia Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1502 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Salmon$32.00
Tomatoes, fresh mozzarella, balsamic reduction, fingerling potatoes.
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Salmon Filet$21.00
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon$4.00
Farmed. Faroe Island, Norway*
Beachhouse 757 image

 

Beachhouse 757

1910 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Stuffed Salmon w/Crab Meat$26.00
Salmon Filet image

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Salmon Filet$29.00
Pan roasted salmon filet, farro grain, preserved lemon, zucchini, carrot & yellow squash spaghetti vegetables, saffron sauce
