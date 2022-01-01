Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Salmon salad in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve salmon salad

FIREBREW Bar & Grill image

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.00
(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. fresh salmon, roasted tomatoes, egg, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Surfside Grille

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GREEK SALMON SALAD$17.99
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
Lucky Oyster image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Salmon Salad$17.99
Zesty Cajun spiced grilled Salmon on a bed of Garden greens, creamy goat cheese, black bean corn salsa, sliced eggs, tomatoes and fresh grapes topped with crispy onion strings.
More about Lucky Oyster
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Grilled Salmon Salad$18.59
Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, mandarin oranges, raspberry vinaigrette, pita wedges
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Salmon Salad Tacos$20.00
Mizuno salmon salad, avocado, sweet pickled onions, shisho with a cilantro ginger sauce (3 pc)
Avo Salmon Salad$3.95
Homemade salmon salad with avocado
More about MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

