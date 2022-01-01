Salmon salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve salmon salad
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.00
(Gluten Free) - Grilled 8 oz. fresh salmon, roasted tomatoes, egg, and avocado over a blend of romaine lettuce and mixed greens.
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Waterman's Surfside Grille
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|GREEK SALMON SALAD
|$17.99
More about Lucky Oyster
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Salmon Salad
|$17.99
Zesty Cajun spiced grilled Salmon on a bed of Garden greens, creamy goat cheese, black bean corn salsa, sliced eggs, tomatoes and fresh grapes topped with crispy onion strings.
More about No Frill Bar and Grill
No Frill Bar and Grill
1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach
|Grilled Salmon Salad
|$18.59
Grilled Salmon, mixed greens, goat cheese, walnuts, mandarin oranges, raspberry vinaigrette, pita wedges