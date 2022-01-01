Scallops in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve scallops
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|BW SCALLOP BENNIE
|$14.00
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Scallops & Shrimp Florentine
|$29.00
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops and sautéed shrimp over a bed of penne pasta, grape tomatoes and fresh spinach, tossed in a white wine shallot sauce.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
Aberdeen Barn
5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach
|Add on seared scallops
|$19.90
|Bacon Wrapped Scallops
|$19.90
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, brushed with Irish butter and baked.
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops
|$25.99
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
|Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops
|$15.99
Four large sea scallops wrapped with crispy bacon- served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce over crispy onion strings.
SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
The Atlantic
3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Baked Scallop
|$16.00
Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Togarashi Aioli, Ponzu
SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS
HK on the Bay
4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach
|Pan Seared Scallops
|$29.00
Fresh Sea Scallops - Mushroom Parmesan Risotto
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach
|Scallop
|$7.50
|Scallop NS
|$7.50
Seared scallop with ceviche sauce, crunchy toppings*
|Crispy Scallop Roll
|$14.95
Lightly seared diver scallop and avocado on top of crispy rice, drizzled with miso garlic sauce* ( 4pc )