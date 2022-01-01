Scallops in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve scallops

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
BW SCALLOP BENNIE$14.00
More about Bay Local Eatery
Item pic

 

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallops & Shrimp Florentine$29.00
Pan seared jumbo sea scallops and sautéed shrimp over a bed of penne pasta, grape tomatoes and fresh spinach, tossed in a white wine shallot sauce.
More about FIREBREW Bar & Grill
Bacon Wrapped Scallops image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

Aberdeen Barn

5805 Northampton Blvd, Virginia beach

Avg 4.1 (1915 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Add on seared scallops$19.90
Bacon Wrapped Scallops$19.90
Fresh sea scallops wrapped in applewood smoked bacon, brushed with Irish butter and baked.
More about Aberdeen Barn
Item pic

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops$25.99
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops$15.99
Four large sea scallops wrapped with crispy bacon- served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce over crispy onion strings.
More about Lucky Oyster
Baked Scallop image

SOUPS • SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

The Atlantic

3004 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.6 (1635 reviews)
Takeout
Baked Scallop$16.00
Sea Scallops, Shrimp, Togarashi Aioli, Ponzu
More about The Atlantic
HK on the Bay image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • STEAKS

HK on the Bay

4600 Lookout Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (1550 reviews)
Takeout
Pan Seared Scallops$29.00
Fresh Sea Scallops - Mushroom Parmesan Risotto
More about HK on the Bay
MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT image

 

MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT

1860 LASKIN RD Suite 115B, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Scallop$7.50
Scallop NS$7.50
Seared scallop with ceviche sauce, crunchy toppings*
Crispy Scallop Roll$14.95
Lightly seared diver scallop and avocado on top of crispy rice, drizzled with miso garlic sauce* ( 4pc )
More about MIZUNO JAPANESE RESTAURANT
Item pic

 

Cobalt Grille

1624 Laskin Rd Suite 762, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (764 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Scallops Rockefeller$15.00
three pan seared scallops, sautéed spinach, apple wood smoked bacon, shredded parmesan cheese
More about Cobalt Grille

