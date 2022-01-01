Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Sea scallops in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve sea scallops

Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

Takeout
Autumn Sea Scallops$29.00
(Gluten Free) Pan seared sea scallops over a creamy sweet pea and asparagus risotto, topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops$25.99
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops$15.99
Four large sea scallops wrapped with crispy bacon- served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce over crispy onion strings.
More about Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154

