Sea scallops in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve sea scallops
More about Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456
Firebrew Bar & Grill - 1253 Nimmo Pkwy, Suite 117 - Virginia Beach, VA 23456
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Autumn Sea Scallops
|$29.00
(Gluten Free) Pan seared sea scallops over a creamy sweet pea and asparagus risotto, topped with parmesan cheese.
More about Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Broiled or Crunch Fried Sea Scallops
|$25.99
Lightly seasoned Sea Scallops baked in butter or flash fried to a delicate crisp.
|Bacon Wrapped Sea Scallops
|$15.99
Four large sea scallops wrapped with crispy bacon- served with Sweet Baby Ray's BBQ sauce over crispy onion strings.