Shrimp basket in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve shrimp basket

Shrimp Basket image

SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES

Lucky Oyster

2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (1534 reviews)
Takeout
Shrimp Basket$12.99
Jumbo fried shrimp served with Lucky Sauce and Cocktail
More about Lucky Oyster

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Chicken Kebabs

Fajitas

Cheese Pizza

Hummus

Mac And Cheese

Fried Rice

Pierogies

Philly Cheesesteaks

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (33 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 3.9 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (6 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (3 restaurants)

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (171 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.7 (9 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.5 (5 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (11 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (183 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (325 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (197 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (491 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (146 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (173 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston