Shrimp tacos in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tacos
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|3-Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries