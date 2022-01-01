Shrimp tacos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve shrimp tacos

3-Shrimp Tacos image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
More about Pelons Baja Grill
3bcd7ea5-ce9f-42aa-8c2f-8137ccdc25b2 image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
More about Nautilus Restaurant
3-Shrimp Tacos image

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
More about Pelons Baja Grill

