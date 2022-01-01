Shrimp wraps in Virginia Beach
FIREBREW Bar & Grill
1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree
|$18.00
(Gluten Free) - Seven baked jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon. Served with tequila mango BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces, roasted potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
|Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App
|$12.50
(Gluten Free) - Five jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon, served with honey BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces.