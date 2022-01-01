Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Shrimp wraps in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve shrimp wraps

FIREBREW Bar & Grill

1253 Nimmo Parkway Suite 117, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp Entree$18.00
(Gluten Free) - Seven baked jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon. Served with tequila mango BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces, roasted potatoes and our vegetable of the day.
Bacon Wrapped Shrimp App$12.50
(Gluten Free) - Five jumbo shrimp wrapped in applewood bacon, served with honey BBQ and coconut lime Sriracha sauces.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Shrimp Wrap$10.99
Fried shrimp, lettuce, tomatoes, onions and Rang Tang sauce.
