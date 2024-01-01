Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Steak burritos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve steak burritos

Crazy Munchies Pizza

1405 Harpers Rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Philly Steak Burrito$13.99
Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled
More about Crazy Munchies Pizza
Plaza Azteca Holland

4292 Holland Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Philly Steak Burrito$14.50
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
More about Plaza Azteca Holland
Plaza Azteca - Providence

5209 providence rd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Philly Steak Burrito$18.50
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream
More about Plaza Azteca - Providence

