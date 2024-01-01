Steak burritos in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve steak burritos
More about Crazy Munchies Pizza
Crazy Munchies Pizza
1405 Harpers Rd, Virginia Beach
|Philly Steak Burrito
|$13.99
Sliced steak meat, cheese, onion, mushrooms and roasted poblano peppers drizzled
More about Plaza Azteca Holland
Plaza Azteca Holland
4292 Holland Road, Virginia Beach
|Philly Steak Burrito
|$14.50
One flour tortilla with thinly sliced Philly Steak, grilled onions, mushrooms, roasted poblano peppers, topped cheese sauce, sour cream