Steak salad in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve steak salad
More about Clayton's Counter - The Shoppes at Oceana South
GRILL • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Clayton's Counter - The Shoppes at Oceana South
1337 Oceana Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Pittsburgh Steak Salad
|$18.00
NY Strip Steak, fingerling potato fries, blue cheese crumbles, garden salad, oven-dried tomato ranch
More about Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
SEAFOOD • FRENCH FRIES
Lucky Oyster - 2165 General Booth Boulevard #154
2165 General Booth Boulevard #154, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Steak Salad
|$15.99
Zesty Cajun spiced grilled steak bites on a bed of Garden greens, creamy goat cheese, black bean corn salsa, sliced eggs, tomatoes and fresh grapes topped with crispy onion strings.