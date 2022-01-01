Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Stromboli in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve stromboli

Brothers Pizza image

 

Brothers Pizza

1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Meat Lovers Stromboli$12.99
Pepperoni, meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and bacon.
Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli$12.99
Italiano Stromboli$12.99
More about Brothers Pizza
Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Build Your Own Stromboli$10.99
Our homemade dough is filled
with mozzarella cheese & 2 regular toppings* of your choice. Baked until golden & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request.
*Additional/Premium toppings extra
**We recommend adding no more than 5 toppings for optimal food quality**
Italian Stromboli$11.99
Our homemade dough is filled with mozzarella & provolone cheeses, salami, pepperoni and sausage. Baked until golden & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN • image

 

SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •

1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli$22.55
Small Cheese Stromboli$10.18
Small Deluxe Stromboli$12.05
More about SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
Brother's Pizza image

 

Brother's Pizza

401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Meat Lovers Stromboli$12.99
Pepperoni, meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and bacon.
Create Your Own Stromboli$9.99
Chicken Philly Stromboli$12.99
More about Brother's Pizza
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Small Stromboli$9.99
Mozzarella, garlic parm blend, pizza sauce
More about The Pizza Box

