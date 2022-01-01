Stromboli in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve stromboli
Brothers Pizza
1924 Centerville Turnpike, Virginia Beach
|Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$12.99
Pepperoni, meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and bacon.
|Philly Cheese Steak Stromboli
|$12.99
|Italiano Stromboli
|$12.99
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Build Your Own Stromboli
|$10.99
Our homemade dough is filled
with mozzarella cheese & 2 regular toppings* of your choice. Baked until golden & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request.
*Additional/Premium toppings extra
**We recommend adding no more than 5 toppings for optimal food quality**
|Italian Stromboli
|$11.99
Our homemade dough is filled with mozzarella & provolone cheeses, salami, pepperoni and sausage. Baked until golden & brushed with garlic butter. Served with marinara upon request.
SAL'S PIZZERIA • THE ORIGINAL GREEN RUN •
1917 South Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Lg Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$22.55
|Small Cheese Stromboli
|$10.18
|Small Deluxe Stromboli
|$12.05
Brother's Pizza
401 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|Meat Lovers Stromboli
|$12.99
Pepperoni, meatballs, sliced Italian sausage and bacon.
|Create Your Own Stromboli
|$9.99
|Chicken Philly Stromboli
|$12.99