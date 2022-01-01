Sundaes in Virginia Beach

Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Item pic

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Takeout
Brownie Sundae$8.49
A warm, homemade fudge brownie topped with a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor, chocolate syrup, whipped cream & a cherry on top. Crushed peanuts available upon request.
Double Dip Sundae$5.49
Choose your ice cream flavor(s) & choose from the following toppings: chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, strawberry topping, pineapple topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream & cherry.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
No Frill Brownie Sundae$7.50
Brownie with vanilla ice cream whipped cream choclate & caramel sauces
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

