Sundaes in Virginia Beach

PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Brownie Sundae
|$8.49
A warm, homemade fudge brownie topped with a scoop of your favorite ice cream flavor, chocolate syrup, whipped cream & a cherry on top. Crushed peanuts available upon request.
|Double Dip Sundae
|$5.49
Choose your ice cream flavor(s) & choose from the following toppings: chocolate syrup, caramel syrup, strawberry topping, pineapple topping, crushed peanuts, whipped cream & cherry.