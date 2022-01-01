Tacos in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tacos

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TACOS$15.99
3 TACOS Served with cheese, bacon, cilantro, arugula, jalapenos, cabbage, cajun aioli and sour cream with flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro Ranch.
More about Bay Local Eatery
Atlantic Pints image

 

Atlantic Pints

2314 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Fish Tacos$16.99
More about Atlantic Pints
3-Shrimp Tacos image

 

Pelons Baja Grill

2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
3- Carne Asada Tacos$11.95
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
3-Fish Tacos$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
More about Pelons Baja Grill
3bcd7ea5-ce9f-42aa-8c2f-8137ccdc25b2 image

SEAFOOD

Redhead Bay Cafe

605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.9 (475 reviews)
Takeout
Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
More about Redhead Bay Cafe
Mermaid Tacos image

 

Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr

4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Mermaid Tacos$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
More about Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
Nautilus Restaurant image

TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

Nautilus Restaurant

3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 3.5 (329 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
SHRIMP TACOS$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
More about Nautilus Restaurant
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Blackened Tuna Tacos$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
3-Fish Tacos image

GRILL

Pelons Baja Grill

3619 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.1 (1074 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
3-Fish Tacos$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
3-Shrimp Tacos$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and pineapple fruit salsa
More about Pelons Baja Grill
Oceans Ole image

 

Oceans Ole

1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach

Avg 5 (2 reviews)
Takeout
Taco Chorizo Y Patatas$3.50
Taco Carne Asada$3.50
More about Oceans Ole
Simple Eats on Shore Dr image

 

Simple Eats on Shore Dr

3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (509 reviews)
Takeout
Tacos$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
More about Simple Eats on Shore Dr
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana image

 

Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana

1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
FLOUR TACOS$4.00
FLOUR TORTILLA W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
TACOS$3.50
CORN TORTILLA TACO W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
More about Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
Item pic

 

Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment

1560 Laskin Road #156, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
The Taco Trio$8.00
Three tacos, one Korean ground beef topped with pickled slaw, Vietnamese salsa, one Bulgolgi chicken topped with fresh pico de Gallo, crema, and cilantro, and one pork with Asian Slaw, jalapenos, and cilantro. All are topped with Cojita cheese.
More about Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment
BW Baja Tacos image

SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS

Big Woody's Bar & Grill

1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.4 (582 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
BW Baja Tacos$9.99
Two Big Woody's flaky fish or seasoned steak tacos stuffed with shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, onions, red peppers, signature Baja sauce and cilantro salsa. Served with spanish rice. This will be your new favorite!
More about Big Woody's Bar & Grill

