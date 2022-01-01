Tacos in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tacos
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|TACOS
|$15.99
3 TACOS Served with cheese, bacon, cilantro, arugula, jalapenos, cabbage, cajun aioli and sour cream with flour tortillas. Served with Cilantro Ranch.
Pelons Baja Grill
2212 General Booth blvd #200, Virginia Beach
|3-Shrimp Tacos
|$11.95
Fried shrimp, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce, pineapple fruit salsa, cilantro
|3- Carne Asada Tacos
|$11.95
Grilled steak, cilantro, onion and smooth guacamole. Choice of medium red sauce or mild green sauce
|3-Fish Tacos
|$10.95
Fried white fish, shredded green cabbage, spicy baja cream sauce and salsa fresca
SEAFOOD
Redhead Bay Cafe
605 Princess Anne Road, Virginia Beach
|Boom-Boom Shrimp Tacos
|$15.00
3 Soft tacos with fried shrimp, boom-boom sauce, pineapple-mango salsa, and green onions
Mermaid Winery - Shore Dr
4401 Shore Drive, virginia beach
|Mermaid Tacos
|$12.00
Blackened Tuna | Cabbage | Fresh Avocado | Charred pineapple pico | Sriracha sour cream
Flour tortilla | Crispy tortilla strips – Vegetarian Option: Seared Potato
TACOS • SEAFOOD • SANDWICHES • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
Nautilus Restaurant
3208 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|SHRIMP TACOS
|$13.00
2 fried shrimp tacos with shredded cabbage, cilantro-lime corn and black bean salsa, tomatoes, shredded cheddar, drizzled with lemon pepper ranch and served with fries
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Blackened Tuna Tacos
|$14.50
fresh seared Yellowfin Tuna, flour tortillas, cabbage, pico, and citrus aioli, served with homemade tortilla chips and salsa
Oceans Ole
1307 Atlantic Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Taco Chorizo Y Patatas
|$3.50
|Taco Carne Asada
|$3.50
Simple Eats on Shore Dr
3152 Shore Dr, Virginia Beach
|Tacos
|$20.00
NC Shrimp / Seasoned Fish / BBQ Chicken / Cabbage / Black Bean House Salsa / Siracha Aioli / 3 Corn or Flour Tortillas (Choice of 1)
Jessy's Taquiera - Oceana
1375 Oceana Blvd Ste130, Virginia Beach
|FLOUR TACOS
|$4.00
FLOUR TORTILLA W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
|TACOS
|$3.50
CORN TORTILLA TACO W/CHIOCE OF MEAT
Bottlecraft Beer Shop w/Kung Food Kitchen Experiment
1560 Laskin Road #156, Virginia Beach
|The Taco Trio
|$8.00
Three tacos, one Korean ground beef topped with pickled slaw, Vietnamese salsa, one Bulgolgi chicken topped with fresh pico de Gallo, crema, and cilantro, and one pork with Asian Slaw, jalapenos, and cilantro. All are topped with Cojita cheese.
SEAFOOD • GRILL • CHICKEN WINGS
Big Woody's Bar & Grill
1479 General Booth Blvd, Virginia Beach
|BW Baja Tacos
|$9.99
Two Big Woody's flaky fish or seasoned steak tacos stuffed with shredded cabbage, shredded cheese, onions, red peppers, signature Baja sauce and cilantro salsa. Served with spanish rice. This will be your new favorite!