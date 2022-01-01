Tuna sandwiches in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches
More about Bay Local Eatery
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Waterman's Surfside Grille
415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach
|GRILLED TUNA SANDWICH
|$15.99
More about Bay Local Eatery
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|TUNA SALAD SANDWICH
|$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato