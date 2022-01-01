Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Tuna sandwiches in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve tuna sandwiches

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
More about Bay Local Eatery
Waterman's Surfside Grille image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Waterman's Surfside Grille

415 Atlantic Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (9174 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
GRILLED TUNA SANDWICH$15.99
More about Waterman's Surfside Grille
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
TUNA SALAD SANDWICH$13.99
Fresh yellowfin tuna salad packed in a pita pocket with lettuce and tomato
More about Bay Local Eatery
No Frill Bar and Grill image

 

No Frill Bar and Grill

1620 Laskin Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Tuna Salad Sandwich$11.99
Homemade tuna salad, lettuce, tomato, mayo & onion on your choice of toasted bread
Kid's Tuna Sandwich$5.59
tuna salad on toasted white bread
More about No Frill Bar and Grill

