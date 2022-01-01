Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey clubs in Virginia Beach

Go
Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey clubs

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo inside a wheat tortilla, served with potato chips
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Whitner's Barbecue image

BBQ

Whitner's Barbecue

869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.3 (479 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Sandwich Pack$40.00
24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.
More about Whitner's Barbecue
Consumer pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP$14.99
Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Citrus
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Avocado Club$13.50
More about Keagan's

Browse other tasty dishes in Virginia Beach

Chicken Pizza

Flat Iron Steaks

Lamb Shanks

Fattoush Salad

Greek Pizza

Antipasto Salad

Muffins

Shawarma

Map

More near Virginia Beach to explore

Norfolk

Avg 4.3 (61 restaurants)

Chesapeake

Avg 4.3 (28 restaurants)

Hampton

Avg 4.6 (27 restaurants)

Portsmouth

Avg 4.2 (17 restaurants)

Suffolk

Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)

Moyock

Avg 4.2 (7 restaurants)

Poquoson

Avg 4.6 (7 restaurants)

Corolla

No reviews yet

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Elizabeth City

Avg 4.6 (3 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (249 restaurants)

Greenville

Avg 4.6 (21 restaurants)

California

Avg 3.8 (3 restaurants)

Rocky Mount

Avg 3.7 (6 restaurants)

Salisbury

Avg 4.5 (15 restaurants)

Cincinnati

Avg 4.5 (273 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (547 restaurants)

Charlotte

Avg 4.4 (351 restaurants)

Los Angeles

Avg 4.4 (876 restaurants)

Milwaukee

Avg 4.5 (222 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (307 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston