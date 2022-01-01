Turkey clubs in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey clubs
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo inside a wheat tortilla, served with potato chips
BBQ
Whitner's Barbecue
869 Lynnhaven Pkwy,Suite 106, Virginia Beach
|Turkey Sandwich Pack
|$40.00
24 ounces of meat (1.5 pounds), two pints of sides, 4 large sandwich buns, Sweet sauce and pickles.
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP
|$14.99
Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo