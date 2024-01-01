Turkey reuben in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey reuben
More about Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|Turkey Reuben :
|$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road
Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|Turkey Reuben :
|$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local 3 General Booth - 1640 General Booth Blvd
Bay Local 3 General Booth - 1640 General Booth Blvd
1640 General Booth Blvd, Va. Beach
|Turkey Reuben :
|$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard