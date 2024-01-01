Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey reuben in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey reuben

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben :$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local Eatery - Shore Drive
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Turkey Reuben :$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local Eatery - Laskin Road
Consumer pic

 

Bay Local 3 General Booth - 1640 General Booth Blvd

1640 General Booth Blvd, Va. Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Reuben :$15.99
Thinly sliced turkey breast with sauerkraut covered in melted Swiss on marble rye, grilled and served with a side of Thousand Island dressing and spicy mustard
More about Bay Local 3 General Booth - 1640 General Booth Blvd

