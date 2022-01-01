Turkey wraps in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey wraps
SEAFOOD • GRILL
Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach
|Turkey Club Wrap
|$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo inside a wheat tortilla, served with potato chips
Citrus
357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach
|TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP
|$14.99
Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.
|Masterpiece Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach
|Smoked Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.
|Masterpiece Turkey Wrap
|$9.00
Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.