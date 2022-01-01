Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Turkey wraps in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve turkey wraps

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

Murphy's Grand Irish Pub

2914 Pacific Ave, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.2 (1667 reviews)
Takeout
Turkey Club Wrap$13.00
Smoked turkey, bacon, lettuce, tomato and cranberry mayo inside a wheat tortilla, served with potato chips
More about Murphy's Grand Irish Pub
Consumer pic

 

Citrus

357 North Great Neck Road, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
TURKEY AVOCADO CLUB WRAP$14.99
Turkey, avocado, provolone, bacon, lettuce, tomato & mayo
More about Citrus
Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke image

 

Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke

108 Prescott Avenue, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Wrap$9.00
Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.
Masterpiece Turkey Wrap$9.00
Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.
More about Azar's Mediterranean Specialties - Pembroke
Keagan's image

 

Keagan's

244 Market Street, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
Turkey Cobb Wrap$12.00
More about Keagan's
Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop image

 

Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop

1624 Laskin Rd,Ste 727, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Smoked Turkey Wrap$9.00
Smoked turkey breast with slices of smoked Gouda, lettuce, tomatoes, pickles, Mama Lina’s dressing and a touch of garlic spread.
Masterpiece Turkey Wrap$9.00
Sliced smoked turkey breast with a blend of mozzarella and feta, Zaatar, Azar’s garlic spread and tomatoes.
More about Azar’s Mediterranean Grill - Hilltop
The Pizza Box image

 

The Pizza Box

2372 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Turkey Bacon Ranch Wrap W Fries$8.99
More about The Pizza Box

