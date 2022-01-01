Want to learn about our restaurant platform?
Vanilla ice cream in
Virginia Beach
/
Virginia Beach
/
Vanilla Ice Cream
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve vanilla ice cream
Gelati Celesti - Town Center
4485 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
Vanilla Ice Cream Cookie
$6.25
More about Gelati Celesti - Town Center
Gong Cha
2029 lynnhaven pwky Suite 650, Virginia Beach
No reviews yet
1 Scoop Vanilla Ice Cream
$1.95
More about Gong Cha
