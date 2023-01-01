Veggie rolls in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve veggie rolls
The Stockpot - Virginia Beach
700 19th St, Virginia Beach
|Veggie Spring Roll Ramen
|$17.50
Miso coconut tare, vegetarian spring roll, diced tofu, kale, mushrooms, mushroom broth, soft boiled egg, kimchi, and pickled ramps
Allergies: contains coconuts, egg, gluten, soy
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT
Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream
1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach
|Veggie Roll Ups
|$11.99
Marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic & Mozzarella cheese cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.