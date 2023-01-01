Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Veggie rolls in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve veggie rolls

The Stockpot - Virginia Beach

700 19th St, Virginia Beach

Veggie Spring Roll Ramen$17.50
Miso coconut tare, vegetarian spring roll, diced tofu, kale, mushrooms, mushroom broth, soft boiled egg, kimchi, and pickled ramps
Allergies: contains coconuts, egg, gluten, soy
More about The Stockpot - Virginia Beach
PIZZA • SANDWICHES • ICE CREAM • FROZEN YOGURT

Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

1824 Princess Anne Rd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.5 (346 reviews)
Veggie Roll Ups$11.99
Marinated spinach, diced tomatoes, mushrooms, onions, green peppers, chopped garlic & Mozzarella cheese cheese rolled up in our homemade pizza dough, baked to perfection & brushed with garlic butter.
More about Pungo Pizza & Ice Cream

