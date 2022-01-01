Waffles in Virginia Beach
Virginia Beach restaurants that serve waffles
SALADS • SANDWICHES
Bay Local Eatery
2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach
|CHICKEN AND WAFFLES
|$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
FRENCH FRIES
The Egg Bistro
1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach
|Waffle
|$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
|Chicken & Waffles
|$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
Bay Local Eatery
972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach
|FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES
|$14.99
