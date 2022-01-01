Waffles in Virginia Beach

Virginia Beach restaurants
Toast

Virginia Beach restaurants that serve waffles

Bay Local Eatery image

SALADS • SANDWICHES

Bay Local Eatery

2917 Shore Dr, Virgina Beach

Avg 4.7 (1324 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
CHICKEN AND WAFFLES$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
More about Bay Local Eatery
The Egg Bistro image

FRENCH FRIES

The Egg Bistro

1033 Independence Blvd, Virginia Beach

Avg 4.7 (438 reviews)
Takeout
Waffle$10.99
Fresh Belgian waffle topped with whipped butter. Warm syrup on the side.
Chicken & Waffles$12.99
Belgian waffle topped with house battered fried chicken breast with a side of caramel bourbon sauce. Served with hash browns or grits
More about The Egg Bistro
Bay Local Eatery image

 

Bay Local Eatery

972 Laskin Road Ste A, Virgina Beach

No reviews yet
Takeout
FRIED CHICKEN & WAFFLES$14.99
Fresh fried chicken, a crispy house made Belgian waffle and two eggs any style. Served with butter and a side of home fries or tots. Wash it down with a can of Budweiser in a brown paper bag (Must be 21 years+)
More about Bay Local Eatery
Restaurant banner

 

Gong Cha

2029 lynnhaven pwky Suite 650, Virginia Beach

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Original Egg Waffle$5.50
More about Gong Cha

