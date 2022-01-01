Virtue Feed & Grain

Go
SMOKED SALMON • FRENCH FRIES

106 South Union St • $$

Avg 4.3 (7118 reviews)

Popular Items

Virtue Burger$19.00
Housemade CAB patty, choice of cheddar or swiss cheese, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato on a Brioche bun
Southwest Caesar - V$14.00
Romaine Hearts, Chipotle Caesar Dressing, Roasted Corn, Roasted Poblano Pepers, Tomatoes, Corn Tortilla Chips, Queso Cotija
Fish Tacos$18.00
Lime marinaded fish of the day, guacamole, jalapeño slaw, salsa Verde
Baked Mac & Cheese - V$10.00
Cavatappi Pasta, Havarti, Smoked Gouda, Cheddar-Jack Cheeses, Cracker Crumbs
Pan Seared Salmon - GF$26.00
Creamy Quinoa, Harissa Sauce
Short Ribs$29.00
Red Wine Braised Short Ribs (without the bone), Sauteed Mushrooms. Served with Sunchoke-Potato Mash, and Vegetable of the Day
Old Town Crab Dip$15.00
Lump Crab Meat, Old Bay, Sriracha, Served with Tortilla Chips
Blackened Rockfish - GF$29.00
Tomato-Green Chili Spanish Rice, Key Lime Butter Sauce
Chicken Wings$15.00
10 Wings, Baked then Fried, Teriyaki Glaze, Sesame Seeds, Scallions
Grilled Chicken BLT$19.00
Lettuce, Tomato, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Guacamole, Chipotle Aioli on a Brioche Bun
Intimate
Family-Friendly
Groups
Wi-Fi
Wheelchair Accessible
Gift Cards
Table Service
Online Ordering
TV
Seating
Reservations
Delivery
Catering
High Chairs
Buffet
Outdoor Seating
Takeout

106 South Union St

Alexandria VA

Sunday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday10:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday10:00 am - 3:59 am
