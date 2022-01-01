Visalia restaurants you'll love

Visalia restaurants
Toast
  • /
  • Visalia

Visalia's top cuisines

Pizza
American
Italian
Coffe & tea
Cafes, Coffee & Tea
Breakfast & Brunch
Taco
Mexican & Tex-Mex
Cocktail
Bars & Lounges
Burger
Burgers
Sandwich
Sandwiches
Cake
Bakeries
Salad
Steakhouses
Must-try Visalia restaurants

BurgerIM image

CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES

BurgerIM

2226 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4.4 (781 reviews)
Takeout
Popular items
Burgerim Fries$2.99
Half & Half$3.79
Duo$6.99
Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

302 W Main Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Build Your Own Veggie$7.50
Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides
#1 Evan Boling$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
#7 Special$10.75
The Buffalo Bleu
buffalo bleu chicken in a white cheese dilla, topped with our house made Gorilla Slaw.
The Planing Mill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Planing Mill

778 E Center Ave, Visalia

Avg 4.4 (3027 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Traditional Wings (One Sauce Only)$16.59
Drumettes & Flats.
16" Large Pepperoni$26.29
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Planing Mill Red Sauce
12 Boneless Wings (One Sauce Only)$12.99
Hand-breaded white meat tenderloin pieces.
Visalia Rawhide Baseball image

 

Visalia Rawhide Baseball

300 N Giddings St, Visalia

Avg 4.6 (520 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Popular items
SPECIAL: Jack & Coke$5.00
Blue Raspberry Icee$5.00
DFT Michelob Ultra$8.00
Tahoe Joe's image

GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS

Tahoe Joe's

4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia

Avg 3.9 (500 reviews)
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Steak Salad$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
The Elderwood image

 

The Elderwood

210 N. Court Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Philly Cheese steak Sandwich$13.00
6 inch hoagie stuffed with seasoned skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese.
Crispy Chicken Wrap$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed with romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese with homemade creamy caesar dressing.
Shrimp Po' boy$14.00
Fried Shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and a crispy caper remoulade spread.
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
El Tarasco Burrito$12.50
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
Enchilada A/C$3.99
A La Carta
Flautas$11.99
Corn tortilla rolled up with your choice of meat, deep fried cut in half
Tommy's Restaurant image

STEAKS

Tommy's Restaurant

130 N Encina St, Visalia

Avg 4 (111 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Bread Pudding$10.00
Desserts
Steak Nachos$14.95
Buttermilk Chicken Salad$14.95
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Chips$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
Chocolate Chip Cookie$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St. image

 

Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.

531 E. Main St., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Single Stack$7.79
Stack your 1/3 lb patty with any
California Chicken Combo$12.00
A grilled chicken breast with sprouts, pepperjack cheese and a pesto aoli sauce. Fries and drink included
The Libre$12.00
This burger comes with nacho cheese, chili cheese and jalepenos
Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill image

PIZZA • GRILL

Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill

215 E. Main Street, Visalia

Avg 4.1 (622 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Cheeseburger Sliders$7.99
Served with crinkle cut fries
1/2 order Nachos$8.00
Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in house made chili, mozzarella cheddar sauce, topped with tri tip, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos, green onion
Lemonade$3.25
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia image

 

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

514 E. Main St #A, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Sando$7.50
This popular menu item is made with a Baked Visalia bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado (out of avocado) Get it before it sells out!
Sweet Latte$4.75
crafted with house-made simple syrup
Brewed Coffee
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Double Cream Blueberry Pie$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
Fugazzis image

PASTA • SANDWICHES • GRILL • HAMBURGERS

Fugazzis

5345 W Cypress Ave, Visalia

Avg 4.4 (1290 reviews)
TakeoutFast Pay
Fugazzis image

WRAPS • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

127 W Main St, Visalia

Avg 4.2 (1221 reviews)
Takeout
Restaurant banner

 

Mavericks Coffee Company

238 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Top O' The Morn Farms - Visalia

108 S Akers St, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDigital Dine-InFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

El Tarabachi Japanese-Mexfusion Grill

36495 Rd. 112, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Restaurant banner

 

Mango Crazy - Visalia

5221 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
