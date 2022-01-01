Visalia restaurants you'll love
More about BurgerIM
CHICKEN WINGS • CHICKEN • HAMBURGERS • FRENCH FRIES
BurgerIM
2226 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Popular items
|Burgerim Fries
|$2.99
|Half & Half
|$3.79
|Duo
|$6.99
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Quesadilla Gorilla
302 W Main Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|Build Your Own Veggie
|$7.50
Includes 1 cheese, 4 fillings, and 2 sides
|#1 Evan Boling
|$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
|#7 Special
|$10.75
The Buffalo Bleu
buffalo bleu chicken in a white cheese dilla, topped with our house made Gorilla Slaw.
More about The Planing Mill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Planing Mill
778 E Center Ave, Visalia
|Popular items
|12 Traditional Wings (One Sauce Only)
|$16.59
Drumettes & Flats.
|16" Large Pepperoni
|$26.29
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Planing Mill Red Sauce
|12 Boneless Wings (One Sauce Only)
|$12.99
Hand-breaded white meat tenderloin pieces.
More about Visalia Rawhide Baseball
Visalia Rawhide Baseball
300 N Giddings St, Visalia
|Popular items
|SPECIAL: Jack & Coke
|$5.00
|Blue Raspberry Icee
|$5.00
|DFT Michelob Ultra
|$8.00
More about Tahoe Joe's
GRILL • FRENCH FRIES • STEAKS
Tahoe Joe's
4015 W Caldwell Ave, Visalia
|Popular items
|Steak Salad
|$18.99
Thinly-sliced Joe's Steak tops this hearty salad of baby field greens tossed with light Champagne Vinaigrette, sweet walnuts, tomatoes and Gorgonzola cheese.
|Wood Grilled Whiskey Peppercorn Chicken
|$18.99
Wood grilled chicken with Whiskey Peppercorn sauce. Served with Mountain Mashers and Blue Lake Green Beans.
|Joe's Steak and Sierra Mountain Ribs
|$28.99
Our signature 6 Oz. Joe's Steak paired with a rack of Sierra Mountain Ribs.
All Woodgrilled Steaks come with Blue Lake Green Beans and choice of side and soup or salad.
More about The Elderwood
The Elderwood
210 N. Court Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|Philly Cheese steak Sandwich
|$13.00
6 inch hoagie stuffed with seasoned skirt steak, grilled bell peppers and onions. Topped with Swiss cheese.
|Crispy Chicken Wrap
|$12.00
Fried Chicken Strips tossed with romaine, diced tomatoes, shredded cheese with homemade creamy caesar dressing.
|Shrimp Po' boy
|$14.00
Fried Shrimp on a bed of shredded lettuce with sliced tomatoes and a crispy caper remoulade spread.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Popular items
|El Tarasco Burrito
|$12.50
Filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
|Enchilada A/C
|$3.99
A La Carta
|Flautas
|$11.99
Corn tortilla rolled up with your choice of meat, deep fried cut in half
More about Tommy's Restaurant
STEAKS
Tommy's Restaurant
130 N Encina St, Visalia
|Popular items
|Bread Pudding
|$10.00
Desserts
|Steak Nachos
|$14.95
|Buttermilk Chicken Salad
|$14.95
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
827 South Akers Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|Chips
|$1.35
Enjoy your choice from our Lays, Doritos & Miss Vickies selection!
|Chocolate Chip Cookie
|$1.75
Freshly baked every day! A classic chocolate chip cookie.
|#7 Reuben
Thinly sliced Corned Beef, with our House Sauce, Sauerkraut and Swiss Cheese served toasted on our freshly baked Sourdough bread. Please note we typically serve this sandwich hot & toasted!
More about Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.
Stacked Bar and Grill 531 E. Main St.
531 E. Main St., Visalia
|Popular items
|Single Stack
|$7.79
Stack your 1/3 lb patty with any
|California Chicken Combo
|$12.00
A grilled chicken breast with sprouts, pepperjack cheese and a pesto aoli sauce. Fries and drink included
|The Libre
|$12.00
This burger comes with nacho cheese, chili cheese and jalepenos
More about Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
PIZZA • GRILL
Downtown Rookies Sports Bar & Grill
215 E. Main Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|Cheeseburger Sliders
|$7.99
Served with crinkle cut fries
|1/2 order Nachos
|$8.00
Fresh made tortilla chips smothered in house made chili, mozzarella cheddar sauce, topped with tri tip, pico de gallo, olives, jalapenos, green onion
|Lemonade
|$3.25
More about Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
514 E. Main St #A, Visalia
|Popular items
|Bagel Sando
|$7.50
This popular menu item is made with a Baked Visalia bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado (out of avocado) Get it before it sells out!
|Sweet Latte
|$4.75
crafted with house-made simple syrup
|Brewed Coffee
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
More about Marie Callender’s
Marie Callender’s
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
|Popular items
|Mini Chicken Pot Pie Combo
|$12.49
Our petite Chicken Pot Pie is served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie!*
*Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
|Double Cream Blueberry Pie
|$16.49
Creamy vanilla custard and sour cream top a bed of savory blueberries, enhanced with flavorful apples.
|Cherry Pie
|$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
More about Mavericks Coffee Company
Mavericks Coffee Company
238 E Caldwell Ave, Visalia
More about Top O' The Morn Farms - Visalia
Top O' The Morn Farms - Visalia
108 S Akers St, Visalia
More about El Tarabachi Japanese-Mexfusion Grill
El Tarabachi Japanese-Mexfusion Grill
36495 Rd. 112, Visalia
More about Mango Crazy - Visalia
Mango Crazy - Visalia
5221 W. Walnut Ave, Visalia