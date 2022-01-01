Visalia breakfast spots you'll love
Must-try breakfast spots in Visalia
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
514 E. Main St #A, Visalia
Popular items
Bagel Sando
$7.50
This popular menu item is made with a Baked Visalia bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado (out of avocado) Get it before it sells out!
Sweet Latte
$4.75
crafted with house-made simple syrup
Brewed Coffee
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
Marie Callender’s
350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia
Popular items
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo
$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Banana Cream Pie
$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cherry Pie
$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.