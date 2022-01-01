Visalia breakfast spots you'll love

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Must-try breakfast spots in Visalia

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia image

 

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

514 E. Main St #A, Visalia

No reviews yet
Takeout
Popular items
Bagel Sando$7.50
This popular menu item is made with a Baked Visalia bagel, a fried egg, cheddar cheese, bacon and 1/2 an avocado (out of avocado) Get it before it sells out!
Sweet Latte$4.75
crafted with house-made simple syrup
Brewed Coffee
Fresh batch-brewed coffee!
More about Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
Marie Callender’s image

 

Marie Callender’s

350 S. Mooney Blvd., Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
Mini Shepherds Pie Combo$12.49
Tender beef, carrots, zucchini, peas and mushrooms in a mushroom burgundy sauce. Topped with mashed potatoes and crusted with three cheese blend. served with a Caesar salad. Includes a FREE slice of pie. Excludes Cheesecakes and Seasonal Fresh Fruit Pies. Not valid with Free Pie Monday Weekday Special.
Banana Cream Pie$15.99
An all-time favorite! Rich vanilla cream and fresh ripe bananas. Topped with fresh whipped cream or fluffy meringue.
Cherry Pie$14.99
With juicy, tart, red cherries.
More about Marie Callender’s
Fugazzis image

WRAPS • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

127 W Main St, Visalia

Avg 4.2 (1221 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fugazzis

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Visalia

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston