Visalia sandwich spots you'll love
Must-try sandwich spots in Visalia
More about The Planing Mill
PIZZA • SANDWICHES
The Planing Mill
778 E Center Ave, Visalia
|Popular items
|12 Traditional Wings (One Sauce Only)
|$16.59
Drumettes & Flats.
|16" Large Pepperoni
|$26.29
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Planing Mill Red Sauce
|12 Boneless Wings (One Sauce Only)
|$12.99
Hand-breaded white meat tenderloin pieces.
More about West Coast Sourdough
West Coast Sourdough
827 South Akers Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|#8 Turkey & Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
|#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
|Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing