Visalia sandwich spots you'll love

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Must-try sandwich spots in Visalia

The Planing Mill image

PIZZA • SANDWICHES

The Planing Mill

778 E Center Ave, Visalia

Avg 4.4 (3027 reviews)
TakeoutDeliveryDigital Dine-In
Popular items
12 Traditional Wings (One Sauce Only)$16.59
Drumettes & Flats.
16" Large Pepperoni$26.29
Mozzarella, Pepperoni, Planing Mill Red Sauce
12 Boneless Wings (One Sauce Only)$12.99
Hand-breaded white meat tenderloin pieces.
More about The Planing Mill
West Coast Sourdough image

 

West Coast Sourdough

827 South Akers Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutFast Pay
Popular items
#8 Turkey & Salami
Thinly sliced Turkey and Dry Genoa Salami served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it! *Please choose your fillings!*
#15 Cranberry Turkey
Thinly sliced Turkey topped with our Cranberry Sauce, with your choice of produce, Dijon and Swiss Cheese, served on our freshly baked Sourdough bread, built the way you like it!
Cobb Salad
Chopped Romaine and Spring Mix, with Diced Tomatoes, Crisp Bacon, Sliced Hard-Boiled Egg, Avocado, Grilled Chicken, Crumbled Blue Cheese and a side of Blue Cheese Dressing
More about West Coast Sourdough
Fugazzis image

WRAPS • PASTA • GRILL

Fugazzis

127 W Main St, Visalia

Avg 4.2 (1221 reviews)
Takeout
More about Fugazzis

Explore restaurants that serve these tasty dishes in Visalia

Nachos

Cheeseburgers

Burritos

Tacos

Grilled Chicken

Crispy Chicken

Chips And Salsa

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (22 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.1 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (4 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 3.8 (4 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (36 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (5 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.2 (27 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (203 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (396 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (703 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (388 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.3 (48 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (192 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston