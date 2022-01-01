Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Visalia Mexican restaurants you'll love

Visalia restaurants
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Visalia

Quesadilla Gorilla image

 

Quesadilla Gorilla

302 W Main Street, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
#5 Just the Cheese$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
#1 Evan Boling$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
Build Your Own$10.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Popular items
Wet Burrito$12.99
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.
Camarones Empanizados$18.99
Ligthy breaded and fried.
Taco Salad$14.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
Banner pic

 

Burritos Locos

2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Popular items
Hot Cheeto Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Hot Cheetos, Creamy Guac, and Nacho Cheese
Loco Fries$11.00
Shoestring french fries with Choice of Meat, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Nacho Cheese, and Shredded Cheese
Veggie Burrito$7.99
Large flour tortilla with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
More about Burritos Locos

