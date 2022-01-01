Visalia Mexican restaurants you'll love
Must-try Mexican restaurants in Visalia
More about Quesadilla Gorilla
Quesadilla Gorilla
302 W Main Street, Visalia
|Popular items
|#5 Just the Cheese
|$5.50
Your choice of cheese on a warm fresh flour or corn tortilla
|#1 Evan Boling
|$10.75
Cilantro lime chicken with crisp bacon and fresh jalapeños, mixed with our white cheese blend
|Build Your Own
|$10.75
Includes 1 choice protein, 1 choice cheese, 2 fillings, 2 sides
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
SEAFOOD • GRILL
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Popular items
|Wet Burrito
|$12.99
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.
|Camarones Empanizados
|$18.99
Ligthy breaded and fried.
|Taco Salad
|$14.99
A large flour tortilla shell filled with your choice of meat, rice, beans, lettuce, guacamole, sour cream, cheese and pico de gallo.
More about Burritos Locos
Burritos Locos
2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Popular items
|Hot Cheeto Burrito
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Hot Cheetos, Creamy Guac, and Nacho Cheese
|Loco Fries
|$11.00
Shoestring french fries with Choice of Meat, Guacamole, Sour Cream, Nacho Cheese, and Shredded Cheese
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
Large flour tortilla with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo