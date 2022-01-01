Burritos in Visalia
El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Wet Burrito
|$12.99
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.
|Shrimp Burrito
|$16.99
Filled with sauteed shrimp, whole beans, pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese and green tomatillo sauce.
|Kid's Burrito
|$8.99
Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
514 E. Main St #A, Visalia
|Breakfast Burrito
|$10.00
Grilled pasilla peppers and onions, fried eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon and homemade chipotle crema
Burritos Locos
2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia
|Burrito Loco
|$13.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Shrimp, Fries, Creamy Chipotle, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Shredded Cheese
|Hot Cheeto Burrito
|$11.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Hot Cheetos, Creamy Guac, and Nacho Cheese
|Veggie Burrito
|$7.99
Large flour tortilla with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo