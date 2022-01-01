Want to learn about our restaurant platform?Get a demo

Burritos in Visalia

Go
Visalia restaurants
Toast

Visalia restaurants that serve burritos

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp image

SEAFOOD • GRILL

El Tarasco Restaurant Corp

2636 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

Avg 4 (1061 reviews)
TakeoutDigital Dine-In
Wet Burrito$12.99
Filled with your choice of meat, rice and beans.Topped with melted cheese and red or green sauce.
Shrimp Burrito$16.99
Filled with sauteed shrimp, whole beans, pico de gallo topped with melted jack cheese and green tomatillo sauce.
Kid's Burrito$8.99
Your choice of meat, served with rice and beans.
More about El Tarasco Restaurant Corp
Breakfast Burrito image

 

Component Coffee Lab - Visalia

514 E. Main St #A, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDeliveryFast Pay
Breakfast Burrito$10.00
Grilled pasilla peppers and onions, fried eggs with cheddar cheese, bacon and homemade chipotle crema
More about Component Coffee Lab - Visalia
Item pic

 

Burritos Locos

2241 S Mooney Blvd, Visalia

No reviews yet
TakeoutDelivery
Burrito Loco$13.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Shrimp, Fries, Creamy Chipotle, Pico De Gallo, Guacamole, and Shredded Cheese
Hot Cheeto Burrito$11.99
Large flour tortilla with Carne Asada, Hot Cheetos, Creamy Guac, and Nacho Cheese
Veggie Burrito$7.99
Large flour tortilla with Rice, Beans, Lettuce, Guacamole, and Pico de Gallo
More about Burritos Locos

Browse other tasty dishes in Visalia

Tacos

Pies

Chicken Salad

Mozzarella Sticks

Cookies

Chicken Tenders

Cobb Salad

Honey Chicken

Map

More near Visalia to explore

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

San Luis Obispo

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Clovis

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Paso Robles

Avg 4.3 (24 restaurants)

Tulare

Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Porterville

Avg 4.5 (6 restaurants)

Tehachapi

Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Map

More popular cities to explore

Hanford

Avg 4 (8 restaurants)

Fresno

Avg 4.4 (70 restaurants)

Bakersfield

Avg 4.4 (60 restaurants)

Santa Maria

Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)

Sonora

Avg 4 (6 restaurants)

Modesto

Avg 4.3 (35 restaurants)

Portland

Avg 4.5 (298 restaurants)

Atlanta

Avg 4.4 (531 restaurants)

Austin

Avg 4.4 (833 restaurants)

Philadelphia

Avg 4.4 (522 restaurants)

Riverside

Avg 4.2 (67 restaurants)

Richmond

Avg 4.4 (243 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston